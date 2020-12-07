Irene Carroll
Service:  Funeral services
Name:  Irene Carroll
Pronunciation: 
Age:  103
From:  Oregon, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:  Fri, Dec 11, 2020
Time:  10:30 am
Location:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
Visitation Location:  
Visitation Day and Date:  
Visitation Start:  
Visitation End:  
Memorials: Holt County Toy Fund or Show-Me Christian Youth Home
Funeral Home:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
Cemetery:  Maple Grove Cemetery
Notes: 

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.