Service:Funeral
Name:Irene E. Nagel
Pronunciation: 
Age:95
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous:Atlantic, Iowa 
Day and Date:Friday, July 24, 2020 
Time:2:00 pm 
Location:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Visitation Location:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA 
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, July 23, 2020 
Visitation Start:6:00 pm 
Visitation End:8:00 pm 
Memorials:Directed to the family.
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service in Shenandoah, IA
Cemetery:Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah
Notes:Irene entered into eternal rest on Monday, July 20, 2020 in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com 