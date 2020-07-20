|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Irene E. Nagel
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|95
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Friday, July 24, 2020
|Time:
|2:00 pm
|Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, July 23, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 pm
|Visitation End:
|8:00 pm
|Memorials:
|Directed to the family.
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service in Shenandoah, IA
|Cemetery:
|Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah
|Notes:
|Irene entered into eternal rest on Monday, July 20, 2020 in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.