|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Irene Frances Turner
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|95
|From:
|St. Joseph, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, May 19, 2021
|Time:
|10:00 A.M.
|Location:
|Assembly of God Church, Tarkio, Missouri
|Visitation Location:
|Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, May 18, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 P.M.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 P.M.
|Memorials:
|Assembly of God Church, Tarkio
|Funeral Home:
|Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
|Cemetery:
|Home Cemetery, Tarkio
|Notes:
Irene Frances Turner, 95, St. Joseph, Missouri
Minter Funeral Chapel
