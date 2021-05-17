Service:Funeral 
Name:Irene Frances Turner
Pronunciation: 
Age:95
From:St. Joseph, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Time:10:00 A.M.
Location:Assembly of God Church, Tarkio, Missouri
Visitation Location:Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Visitation Start:6:00 P.M.
Visitation End:7:00 P.M.
Memorials:Assembly of God Church, Tarkio
Funeral Home:Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
Cemetery:Home Cemetery, Tarkio
Notes:

