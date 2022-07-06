|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Irene M. White
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|95
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, July 11, 2022
|Time:
|2:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home
|Visitation Location:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home
|Visitation Date:
|Monday, July 11, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|2:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|May be directed to the family
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Burial:
|Rose Hill Cemetery
|Notes:
Irene passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at the Garden View Care Center in Shenandoah.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Irene M. White, 95 of Shenandoah
Hackett Livingston Funeral Home
