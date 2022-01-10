|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Irene Smith
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|91
|From:
|Mesa, Arizona
|Previous:
|Tarkio, Missouri
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, January 15, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 A.M.
|Location:
|Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
|Visitation Location:
|Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, January 15, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 A.M.
|Visitation End:
|11:00 A.M.
|Memorials:
|Assembly of God Church, Tarkio.
|Funeral Home:
|Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
|Cemetery:
|Home Cemetery, Tarkio
|Notes:
Irene Smith, 91, Mesa, Arizona
Minter Funeral Chapel
