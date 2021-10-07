Irvin Holstine
Service:  Funeral services
Name:  Irvin Holstine
Pronunciation: 
Age:  86
From:  Mound City, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:  Sat, Oct 9, 2021
Time:  10:00 am
Location:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City
Visitation Location:  
Visitation Day and Date:  
Visitation Start:  
Visitation End:  
Memorials: Holt County Cancer Fund
Funeral Home:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City
Cemetery:  Private family inurnment
Notes: 

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com

