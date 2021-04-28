|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Isabelle Jenkins
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|90
|From:
|Lenox, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, May 1, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 A.M.
|Location:
|Lenox Presbyterian Church, Lenox, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Lenox Presbyterian Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, April 30, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|3:00 - 7:00 P.M. with open Visitation
|Visitation End:
|5:00 - 7:00 P.M. with the family receiving friends
|Memorials:
|Lenox Christian Church and/or Lenox Presbyterian Church
|Funeral Home:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|North Fairview Cemetery, Lenox, Iowa
|Notes:
Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com
Isabelle Jenkins, 90, of Lenox, Iowa
Pearson Funeral Home Corning
