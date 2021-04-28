Service:Funeral 
Name:Isabelle Jenkins
Pronunciation: 
Age:90
From:Lenox, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, May 1, 2021
Time:10:30 A.M.
Location:Lenox Presbyterian Church, Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Location:Lenox Presbyterian Church
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, April 30, 2021
Visitation Start:3:00 - 7:00 P.M. with open Visitation
Visitation End:5:00 - 7:00 P.M. with the family receiving friends
Memorials:Lenox Christian Church and/or Lenox Presbyterian Church
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
Cemetery:North Fairview Cemetery, Lenox, Iowa
Notes:

