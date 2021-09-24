Ivalou Curram
Service:Funeral 
Name:Ivalou Curram
Pronunciation: 
Age:72
From:Maryville, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, September 27, 2021
Time:2:00 pm
Location:Price Funeral Home
Visitation Location:Price Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, September 26, 2021
Visitation Start:6:00 pm
Visitation End:

8:00 pm

Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
Cemetery: Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville, Missouri
Notes: 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.