Ivalou Curram
Service: Funeral Services
Name: Ivalou Curram
Pronunciation: 
Age: 72
From: Maryville, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Monday, September 27, 2021
Time: 2:00pm
Location: Price Funeral Home
Visitation Location: Price Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, September 26, 2021
Visitation Start: 6:00pm
Visitation End: 8:00pm
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
Cemetery: Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville, Missouri
Notes: 

