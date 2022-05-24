Service:Visitation
Name:Ivan Eugene Gowey
Pronunciation: 
Age:72
From:Lenox
Previous:Creston
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date:Friday ~ May 27, 2022
Visitation Start:5:00 PM
Visitation End:7:00 pm with the family greeting friends
Memorials:May be given in his name.
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Cremation will follow the visitation with private family interment of ashes.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.