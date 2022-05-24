|Service:
|Ivan Eugene Gowey
|72
|Lenox
|Creston
|Friday ~ May 27, 2022
|5:00 PM
|7:00 pm with the family greeting friends
|May be given in his name.
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
Cremation will follow the visitation with private family interment of ashes.
