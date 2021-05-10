Ivan Kurtz
Service: Funeral 
Name: Ivan Kurtz
Pronunciation: 
Age: 98
From: Oregon, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Time: 10:30 am
Location: Oregon United Methodist Church
Visitation Location:  
Visitation Day and Date:  
Visitation Start:  
Visitation End:  
Memorials:Maple Grove Cemetery Association
Funeral Home: Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
Cemetery: Maple Grove Cemetery
Notes: 

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com

