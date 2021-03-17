|Service:
|Memorial
|Name:
|Ivan White
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|71
|From:
|Bedford/Conway/Lenox area
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Sunday, March 21, 2021
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|Lenox Community Center ~ Lenox, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Lenox Community Center
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, March 21, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|service time at 2:00 PM
|Memorials:
|May be given in Ivan's name
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Ivan passed away early Wednesday morning at the Hospice Home in Creston.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324
Ivan White, 71, of the Bedford/Conway/Lenox areas
Ritchie Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.