J.C. Stubbs
Name:Joeash Clark "J.C." Stubbs
Pronunciation: Joe-ash 
Age:70
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
J.C. Stubbs, 70, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Sunday February 12, 2023.

Cremation has taken place and no services will be held.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for J.C.'s family and his arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

