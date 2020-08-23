Jack and Nancy Davis
Service: Celebration of Life
Name: Jack and Nancy Davis
Pronunciation: 
Age: 82 and 79
From: Red Oak, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, August 29, 2020
Time: Noon
Location: Red Oak Eagles Lodge
Visitation Location: Red Oak Eagles Lodge
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, August 29, 2020
Visitation Start: Following services
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery at 11 AM on Saturday, August 29, 2020 prior to the service
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

