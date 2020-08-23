|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Jack and Nancy Davis
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|82 and 79
|From:
|Red Oak, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, August 29, 2020
|Time:
|Noon
|Location:
|Red Oak Eagles Lodge
|Visitation Location:
|Red Oak Eagles Lodge
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, August 29, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|Following services
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Evergreen Cemetery at 11 AM on Saturday, August 29, 2020 prior to the service
|Notes:
|a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com
Jack and Nancy Davis, 82 and 79, of Red Oak, Iowa
Nelson Boylan Lerette Funeral Chapel
