|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Jack Baird
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|91
|From:
|Red Oak, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, Decembere 31, 2022
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Center Ridge Presbyterian Church Northwest of Red Oak
|Visitation Location:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, December 30, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Center Ridge Cemetery
|Notes:
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com
Jack Baird, 91, Red Oak, IA
Sellergren Lindell DeMarce Funeral Home
