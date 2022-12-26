Jack Baird, 91, Red Oak, Iowa
Service:Funeral Service
Name:Jack Baird 
Pronunciation: 
Age:91 
From:Red Oak, IA 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, Decembere 31, 2022 
Time:10:30 a.m. 
Location:Center Ridge Presbyterian Church  Northwest of Red Oak
Visitation Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, IA
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, December 30, 2022 
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
Visitation End:7:00 p.m. 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa 
Cemetery:Center Ridge Cemetery 
Notes:

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com

 

