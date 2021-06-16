Service:Graveside Memorial 
Name:Jack Baker
Pronunciation: 
Age:83
From:Davenport, Iowa
Previous:Red Oak, Iowa
Day and Date:Saturday, June 19, 2021
Time:4 PM
Location:Arlington Cemetery-Villisca, Iowa
Visitation Location:Eagles Lodge-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, June 19, 2021
Visitation Start:1 PM
Visitation End:3 PM
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa is assisting family with interment service
Cemetery:Arlington Cemetery-Villisca, Iowa
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

