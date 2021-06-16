|Service:
|Graveside Memorial
|Name:
|Jack Baker
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|83
|From:
|Davenport, Iowa
|Previous:
|Red Oak, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, June 19, 2021
|Time:
|4 PM
|Location:
|Arlington Cemetery-Villisca, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Eagles Lodge-Red Oak, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, June 19, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|1 PM
|Visitation End:
|3 PM
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa is assisting family with interment service
|Cemetery:
|Arlington Cemetery-Villisca, Iowa
|Notes:
|a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com
Jack Baker, 83, of Davenport, Iowa

