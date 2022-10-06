|Service:
|Memorial Service
|Name:
|Jack Cook
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|79
|From:
|Sidney, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday - October 8, 2022
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
|Visitation Location:
|No viewing or visitation
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
| Nebraska Parkinson's Association
16811 Burdette Street, Ste 1, Omaha, Nebraska 68116
402-715-4707
|Funeral Home:
|Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Oct 6
-
Oct 6
-
Oct 6
-
Oct 6
-
Oct 6
-
Oct 6
-
Oct 7
-
Oct 7
-
Oct 7
-
Oct 7
Anniversaries
-
Oct 6
-
Oct 7
-
Oct 7