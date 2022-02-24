Jack L. Lyle
Service: Funeral
Name: Jack L. Lyle 
Pronunciation: 
Age: 93
From: Barnard, MO 
Previous: 
Day and Date: Friday, February 25, 2022 
Time: 1:30 p.m. 
Location: Bram Funeral Home, Maryville 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: Memorials are suggested to the Bethany Christian Church, Barnard, MO, or the Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham, MO.
Funeral Home: Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery: Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham, MO
Notes: www.bramfuneralhome.com

