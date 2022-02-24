|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Jack L. Lyle
|Age:
|93
|From:
|Barnard, MO
|Day and Date:
|Friday, February 25, 2022
|Time:
|1:30 p.m.
|Location:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville
|Memorials:
|Memorials are suggested to the Bethany Christian Church, Barnard, MO, or the Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham, MO.
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham, MO
|www.bramfuneralhome.com
Jack L. Lyle, 93, Barnard, MO
Bram Funeral Home
