|Service:
|Memorial
|Name:
|Jack N. Willhoyte
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|95
|From:
|Maryville, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, August 1, 2022
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|Bram Funeral Home
|Visitation Location:
|At the funeral home.
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, August 1, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|2:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Elks Lodge #760, Maryville, MO, or the First United Methodist Church, Maryville, MO
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville, MO
|Notes:
|Jack passed away Monday evening, July 26, 2022, with family at his side. www.bramfuneralhome.com
