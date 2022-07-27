Jack N. Willhoyte
Service:Memorial 
Name:Jack N. Willhoyte 
Pronunciation: 
Age:95 
From:Maryville, MO 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, August 1, 2022 
Time:2:00 PM 
Location:Bram Funeral Home 
Visitation Location:At the funeral home. 
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, August 1, 2022 
Visitation Start:1:00 PM 
Visitation End:2:00 PM 
Memorials:Elks Lodge #760, Maryville, MO, or the First United Methodist Church, Maryville, MO
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville, MO
Notes:Jack passed away Monday evening, July 26, 2022, with family at his side. www.bramfuneralhome.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.