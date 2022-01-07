|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial Service
|Name:
|Jack Johnson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|78
|From:
|Atlantic
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, January 15, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Atlantic
|Open Visitation Location:
|St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Atlantic
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, January 15, 2022 (Prior to Service)
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|11:00 a.m. (Service)
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Burial will be held in the Brighton Township Cemetery, near Marne.
|Notes:
Jack Robert Johnson, 78, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Heritage House Assisted Living in Atlantic.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Jack’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
