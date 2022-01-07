Jack Johnson
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial Service
Name:Jack Johnson
Age:78
From:Atlantic
Day and Date:Saturday, January 15, 2022
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Atlantic
Open Visitation Location:St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Atlantic
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, January 15, 2022 (Prior to Service)
Visitation Start:10:00 a.m.
Visitation End:11:00 a.m. (Service)
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:Burial will be held in the Brighton Township Cemetery, near Marne.
Jack Robert Johnson, 78, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Heritage House Assisted Living in Atlantic.
 
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Jack’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

