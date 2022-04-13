|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Jack Woldruff
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|82
|From:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, April 19, 2022
|Time:
|11 am
|Location:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
|Visitation Location:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, April 18, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|5 pm
|Visitation End:
|7 pm (Masonic service starting at 6:30pm)
|Memorials:
|Family will direct
|Funeral Home:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
|Cemetery:
|Clarinda Cemetery
|Notes:
Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com
Jack Woldruff, 82, Clarinda, Iowa
Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Apr 13
-
Apr 13
-
Apr 13
-
Apr 14
-
Apr 14
-
Apr 14
-
Apr 15
-
Apr 15