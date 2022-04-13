Service:                                             Funeral
Name: Jack  Woldruff
Pronunciation: 
Age: 82
From: Clarinda, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Time: 11 am
Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Day and Date: Monday, April 18, 2022
Visitation Start: 5 pm
Visitation End: 7 pm (Masonic service starting at 6:30pm)
Memorials: Family will direct
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery: Clarinda Cemetery
Notes:

 

Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com

