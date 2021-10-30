Service: Funeral Services
Name: Jackie Lee "Jack" Baldwin
Pronunciation: 
Age: 70
From: Bedford, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Tuesday, November 2, 2021
Time: 10:30am
Location: First Christian Church, Hopkins, Missouri
Visitation Location:  First Christian Church, Hopkins, Missouri
Visitation Day and Date: Monday, November 1, 2021
Visitation Start: 4:00pm
Visitation End: 7:00pm
Memorials: Hopkins Cemetery Association
Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
Cemetery: Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins, Missouri
Notes: 

