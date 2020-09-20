Service:Funeral 
Name:Jackson Robert Bragg 
Pronunciation: 
Age:1 day old 
From:Elmo, MO  
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, September 25, 2020 
Time:11:00 AM 
Location:Harvest Fellowship Church, Shambaugh, IA 
Visitation Location:At the church 
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, September 24, 2020 
Visitation Start:6:00 PM 
Visitation End:8:00 PM
Memorials:Can be directed to the family to help with final expenses 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Elmo, MO Cemetery
Notes:Jackson passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020, at a hospital in Kansas City, MO. www.bramfuneralhome.com

