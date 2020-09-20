|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Jackson Robert Bragg
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|1 day old
|From:
|Elmo, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, September 25, 2020
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Harvest Fellowship Church, Shambaugh, IA
|Visitation Location:
|At the church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, September 24, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|8:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Can be directed to the family to help with final expenses
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Elmo, MO Cemetery
|Notes:
|Jackson passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020, at a hospital in Kansas City, MO. www.bramfuneralhome.com
Jackson Robert Bragg, 1 day old, Elmo, MO
Bram Funeral Home
