Service:Pending Funeral Services
Name:Jacqualine J. Holmes
Pronunciation: 
Age:94
From:Shenandoah
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Marlin and Jacqualine Holmes Vocational Trade Memorial Scholarship
Funeral Home:Wabash Memorial Chapel - Shenandoah
Cemetery:Rose Hill Cemetery 
Notes:

Jacqualine passed away on Friday, August 18, 2023 at her home in Shenandoah.  Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at wabashmemorial.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.