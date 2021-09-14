|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Jake McCall, Jr.
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|89
|From:
|Previous:
|Rock Port, Missouri
|Day and Date:
|Friday, September 17, 2021
|Time:
|10:00 A.M.
|Location:
|Atchison County Memorial Building, Rock Port
|Visitation Location:
|Atchison County Memorial Building
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, September 16, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 P.M.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 P.M.
|Memorials:
|English Grove Cemetery, Fairfax, Rock Port Baptist Church, or Rock Port Volunteer Fire Department
|Funeral Home:
|Minter Funeral Home, Rock Port
|Cemetery:
|English Grove Cemetery, Fairfax
|Notes:
** Masks are optional, but recommended.**
