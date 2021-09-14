Service:Funeral 
Name:Jake McCall, Jr. 
Pronunciation: 
Age:89
From: 
Previous:Rock Port, Missouri
Day and Date:Friday, September 17, 2021
Time:10:00 A.M.
Location:Atchison County Memorial Building, Rock Port
Visitation Location:Atchison County Memorial Building
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, September 16, 2021
Visitation Start:6:00 P.M.
Visitation End:7:00 P.M.
Memorials:English Grove Cemetery, Fairfax, Rock Port Baptist Church, or Rock Port Volunteer Fire Department
Funeral Home:Minter Funeral Home, Rock Port
Cemetery:English Grove Cemetery, Fairfax
** Masks are optional, but recommended.** 

