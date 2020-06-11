|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|James A. Dougan
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|96
|From:
|Ravenwood, MO
|Previous:
|Barnard, MO
|Day and Date:
|Monday, June 15, 2020
|Time:
|10:00 AM
|Location:
|Bram Funeral Home
|Visitation Location:
|At the funeral home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, June 15, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|9:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|10:00 AM
|Memorials:
|Pineview Manor Nursing Home 307 Pineview Dr. Stanberry, MO 64487
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville, MO
|Notes:
|James passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the Pineview Manor, Stanberry, MO. www.bramfuneralhome.com
James A. Dougan, 96, Ravenwood, MO
Bram Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.