Service:Celebration of Life Graveside Service
Name:

James and Helen Dukes

Pronunciation: 
Age: 
From:Peoria, Arizona
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, October 15, 2022
Time: 10:30
Location:

 Rose Hill Cemetery, Shenandoah, Iowa

Visitation Location:

 
Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Cemetery 
Notes:Helen passed away on Saturday, 6, 2022, in Peoria, Arizona. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.