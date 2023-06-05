Kenefick, James & Joann
Service:Graveside Celebration of Life Memorial Service
Name:James and Joann Kenefick
Pronunciation: 
Age: 
From: 
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023
Time: 3:00 P.M.
Location: The Atlantic Cemetery in Atlantic, Iowa
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:Atlantic Cemetery
Notes:

Joann I. Kenefick, 89, died February 12, 2016, in Elk Horn, Iowa and James O. Kenefick, 97, died October 25, 2022, in Evans, Georgia.

A Graveside Celebration of Life Memorial service for James and Joann will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, June 10, 2023, at the Atlantic Cemetery, with military honors by the Atlantic Color Guard.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for James and Joann’s family and their arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.