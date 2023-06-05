|Service:
Joann I. Kenefick, 89, died February 12, 2016, in Elk Horn, Iowa and James O. Kenefick, 97, died October 25, 2022, in Evans, Georgia.
A Graveside Celebration of Life Memorial service for James and Joann will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, June 10, 2023, at the Atlantic Cemetery, with military honors by the Atlantic Color Guard.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for James and Joann’s family and their arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
