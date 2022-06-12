|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|James "Buzz" Herbert
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|81
|From:
|Corning, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, June 17, 2022
|Time:
|4 PM with visitation with the family to follow service until 7 PM
|Location:
|Corning Activity Center of Southwest Valley School in Corning, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Corning Activity Center
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, June 17, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|Following celebration of life service starting at 4PM
|Visitation End:
|7 PM
|Memorials:
|Corning Community School for the Buzz Herbert fund for student mental and physical wellbeing.
|Funeral Home:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com
James "Buzz" Herbert, 81, of Corning, Iowa
Nelson Boylan Lerette Funeral Chapel
