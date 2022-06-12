Buzz Herbert
Service: Celebration of Life
Name: James "Buzz" Herbert
Pronunciation: 
Age: 81
From: Corning, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Friday, June 17, 2022
Time: 4 PM with visitation with the family to follow service until 7 PM
Location: Corning Activity Center of Southwest Valley School in Corning, Iowa
Visitation Location: Corning Activity Center
Visitation Day and Date: Friday, June 17, 2022
Visitation Start: Following celebration of life service starting at 4PM
Visitation End: 7 PM
Memorials: Corning Community School for the Buzz Herbert fund for student mental and physical wellbeing.
Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: 
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.