|Service:
|Pending Celebration of Life Memorial
|Name:
|James D. "Jim" Adcock
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|70
|From:
|Farragut, Iowa
|Previous:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
Visitation Location:
|Day and Date:
|Open Visitation:
|Visitation w/Family
|Memorials:
|Are being directed to the family in Jim's name.
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Interment:
|Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah, Iowa
|Notes:
|Jim unexpectedly passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at the Shenandoah Medical Center. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
James D. "Jim" Adcock, 70, of Farragut, Iowa
- Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service
