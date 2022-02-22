Service:Celebration of Life 
Name:James David Malone 
Pronunciation: 
Age:77 
From:Clearfield 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, February 26th
Time:2:00pm 
Location:Mt. Ayr Family Life Church 
Visitation Location:Mt. Ayr Family Life Church 
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, February 26th
Visitation Start:Following Service 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home: 
Cemetery: 
Notes: 

