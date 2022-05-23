James Durfey
Service: Funeral
Name: James Durfey
Pronunciation: 
Age: 83
From: Glenwood, IA
Previous: Malvern, IA
Day and Date: Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Time: 1:30 p.m.
Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Visitation Start: 12:30 p.m.
Visitation End: 1:30 p.m. (one hour prior to the service)
Memorials: Directed to the family
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
Cemetery: East Liberty Cemetery, rural Malvern
Notes:

 Jim passed away on May 20, 2022.  Messages of sympathy may be left to the family on his tribute page at https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/645149/jim-durfey/

