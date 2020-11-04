James E. Booker, 79, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial Graveside
Name:James E. Booker
Pronunciation: 
Age:79
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, November 7, 2020 
Time:2:30 pm 
Location:Farragut, Iowa Cemetery
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Directed to the Family
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service in Shenandoah, IA
Cemetery:Military honors will be accorded by the Shenandoah American Legion Post #88 
Notes:Jim passed away on Tuesday evening, November 3, 2020 at CHI Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

