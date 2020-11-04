James E. Booker, 79, of Shenandoah, Iowa

|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial Graveside
|Name:
|James E. Booker
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|79
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, November 7, 2020
|Time:
|2:30 pm
|Location:
|Farragut, Iowa Cemetery
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Directed to the Family
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service in Shenandoah, IA
|Cemetery:
|Military honors will be accorded by the Shenandoah American Legion Post #88
|Notes:
|Jim passed away on Tuesday evening, November 3, 2020 at CHI Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
