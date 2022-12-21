|Service:
|Funeral services
|Name:
|James Hurst
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|50
|From:
|Mound City, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Mon, Dec 26, 2022
|Time:
|2:00 pm
|Location:
Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City
|Visitation Location:
|Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Mon, Dec 26, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 pm
|Visitation End:
|2:00 pm
|Memorials:
|To the family, in care of the funeral home
|Funeral Home:
|Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City
|Cemetery:
|Quitman Cemetery
|Notes:
Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com
James E. Hurst, 50, Mound City, Missouri
Chamberlain Funeral Homes
