James E. Bagby
Service:Memorial Mass 
Name:James Edward "Jim" Bagby 
Pronunciation: 
Age:84 
From:Maryville, MO 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday, November 8, 2022 
Time:11:00 AM 
Location:St. Gregory's Catholic Church, Maryville, MO 
Visitation Location:At the church.  
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, November 7, 2022 
Visitation Start:Rosary at 6:30 PM, Visitation Starts at 7:00 PM 
Visitation End:9:00 PM 
Memorials:St. Gregory's Catholic Church, 333 S Davis, Maryville, MO 64468
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:St. Patrick's Cemetery, Maryville, MO 
Notes:Jim passed away at Parkdale Manor Nursing Home on Friday, November 4, 2022.  www.bramfuneralhome.com

