James E. Miles, 65, of Essex, Iowa
Service:Graveside Memorial Service at a later date
Memorials:Directed to The Family
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Notes:James passed away on Saturday, September 2 2023, at Clarinda Regional Health Center  Clarinda.  Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.

