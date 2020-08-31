|Service:
|Visitation
|Name:
|James "Ed" French
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|84
|From:
|Bedford, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|406 Lone Mountain Avenue Bedford, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, September 5, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|1:30 PM
|Visitation End:
|3:30 PM
|Memorials:
|Taylor County Ambulance, Taylor County Sheriffs Department, Taylor County Food Pantry
|Funeral Home:
|Cummings Family Funeral Home -- Bedford
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|Mr. French passed away July 4, 2020.
