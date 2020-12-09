James Edward Brown
Service:  Family Visitation
Name: James Edward "Boog" Brown
Pronunciation: 
Age:  67
From:  Grant City, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:  
Time: 
Location:   
Visitation Location: Andrews-Hann Funeral Home - Grant City, Missouri
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, December 12, 2020
Visitation Start:  5 PM
Visitation End: 8 PM
Memorials:  Donors Choice
Funeral Home:  Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
Cemetery: Private Family Inurnment 
Notes:andrewshannfuneralhome.com

