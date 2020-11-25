James Eilers
Buy Now
Service:Graveside Funeral
Name:James Eilers
Pronunciation: 
Age:69
From:Clarinda, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, November 28, 2020
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:Clarinda Cemetery
Visitation Location:Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, November 27, 2020
Visitation Start:12:00 p.m.
Visitation End:6:00 p.m.
Memorials:in his name
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery: 
Notes:

James passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Bergan Mercy Hospital, Omaha, Nebraska. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.