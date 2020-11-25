|Service:
|Graveside Funeral
|Name:
|James Eilers
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|69
|From:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, November 28, 2020
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Clarinda Cemetery
|Visitation Location:
|Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, November 27, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|12:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|6:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|in his name
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
James passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Bergan Mercy Hospital, Omaha, Nebraska. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324
James Eilers, 69, of Clarinda, Iowa
Ritchie Funeral Home
