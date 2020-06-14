|Service:
|Private Family Funeral
|Name:
|James Eugene "Gene" Waymire
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|91
|From:
|Hastings, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, June 17, 2020
|Time:
|Location:
|Bethlehem Lutheran Church-Red Oak, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Open viewing at Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, June 16, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|9 AM
|Visitation End:
|5 PM
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the charity of the donor's choice.
|Funeral Home:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|North Grove Cemetery-Mills County, Iowa
|Notes:
|a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com
James Eugene "Gene" Waymire, 91, of Hastings, Iowa
Nelson Boylan Lerette Funeral Chapel
