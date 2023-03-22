|Service:
|Graveside
|Name:
|James Fagen Pairsh
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|76
|From:
|Oak Grove, Arkansas
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, March 27, 2023
|Time:
|2 p.m. (We will leave in procession from the funeral home to the cemetery after the visitation.)
|Location:
|Memory Cemetery
|Visitation Location:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, March 27, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|1 pm
|Visitation End:
|2 pm
|Memorials:
|Family Choice
|Funeral Home:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
|Cemetery:
|Memory Cemetery
|Notes:
Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com
James F. Pairsh, 76, Oak Grove, AR
Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
