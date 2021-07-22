James "Jim" Coffman
Buy Now
Service:Memorial Gathering
Name:James "Jim" Coffman 
Pronunciation: 
Age:93 
From:Red Oak, Iowa 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, July 31, 2021
Time:10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon
Location:Montgomery County Family YMCA in Red Oak
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Memorials are suggested to the Good Samaritan Society or Inman Primary School Library, both of Red Oak
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak 
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com

 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.