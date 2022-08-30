|Service:
|Celebration of Life Visitation
|Name:
|James "Jim" Sifford
|Pronunciation:
|sif-ford
|Age:
|71
|From:
Elliott, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Griswold Community Building
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, September 4, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|2:00 PM A time for sharing will be held at 2:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|5:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
Rieken Duhn Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.riekenfuneralhome.com.
James "Jim" Dean Sifford, 71 of Elliott
- Rieken Duhn Fureral Home
