Service:Celebration of Life Visitation
Name: James "Jim" Sifford
Pronunciation: sif-ford
Age: 71
From:

Elliott, Iowa

Previous: 
Day and Date:  
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: Griswold Community Building
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, September 4, 2022
Visitation Start: 2:00 PM  A time for sharing will be held at 2:00 PM
Visitation End: 5:00 PM
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:

 Rieken Duhn Funeral Home

Cemetery: 
Notes:

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.riekenfuneralhome.com.

