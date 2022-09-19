James "Jim" Dinville, 68, Omaha

|Service:
|Memorial Service
|Name:
|James "Jim" Dinville
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|68
|From:
|Omaha
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, September 22, 2022
|Time:
|4 p.m.
|Location:
|Roeder Mortuary, 11710 Standing Stone, Gretna, NE
|Visitation Location:
|Roeder Mortuary, 11710 Standing Stone, Gretna, NE
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, September 22, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|3 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|4 p.m.
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, memorials to a charity of your choice.
|Funeral Home:
|Roeder Mortuary
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Sep 19
-
Sep 19
-
Sep 19
-
Sep 20
-
Sep 20
-
Sep 21
-
Sep 21
-
Sep 21
-
Sep 21
Anniversaries
-
Sep 19
-
Sep 19