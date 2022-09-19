James "Jim" Dinville, 68, Omaha
Service:Memorial Service 
Name:James "Jim" Dinville 
Pronunciation: 
Age:68 
From:Omaha 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, September 22, 2022 
Time:4 p.m. 
Location:Roeder Mortuary, 11710 Standing Stone, Gretna, NE 
Visitation Location:Roeder Mortuary, 11710 Standing Stone, Gretna, NE  
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, September 22, 2022 
Visitation Start:3 p.m. 
Visitation End:4 p.m. 
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, memorials to a charity of your choice. 
Funeral Home:Roeder Mortuary 
Cemetery: 
Notes: 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.