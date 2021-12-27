|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|James "Jim" Edward Frede
|Age:
|94
|From:
|Rock Port, Missouri
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, December 30, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 A.M.
|Location:
|First Christian Church, Rock Port
|Visitation Location:
|First Christian Church, Rock Port
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, December 30, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 A.M.
|Visitation End:
|11:00 A.M.
|Memorials:
|Greenhill Cemetery, Rock Port
|Funeral Home:
|Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
|Cemetery:
|Greenhill Cemetery, Rock Port
|Notes:
|www.minterfuneralchapels.com
James "Jim" Edward Frede, 94, Rock Port, Missouri
Minter Funeral Chapel
