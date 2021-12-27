James "Jim" Edward Frede, 94, Rock Port, Missouri
Service: Funeral Service
Name: James "Jim" Edward Frede
Pronunciation: 
Age: 94
From: Rock Port, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Thursday, December 30, 2021
Time: 11:00 A.M.
Location: First Christian Church, Rock Port
Visitation Location: First Christian Church, Rock Port
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, December 30, 2021
Visitation Start: 10:00 A.M.
Visitation End: 11:00 A.M.
Memorials: Greenhill Cemetery, Rock Port
Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Cemetery: Greenhill Cemetery, Rock Port
Notes: www.minterfuneralchapels.com

