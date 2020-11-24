|Service:
|Services at a later date
|Name:
|Jim Klein
|Pronunciation:
|Kline
|Age:
|96
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Open Visitation Location:
|
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Memorials may be made to the Atlantic Public Library Children’s Department or the Heritage House Good Samaritan Fund
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
James Edward "Jim" Klein of Atlantic, passed away Friday, November 20 at the Heritage House in Atlantic.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Jim’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
James "Jim" Klein, 96 of Atlantic, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
