Jim Klein
Service:Services at a later date
Name:Jim Klein
Pronunciation:Kline
Age:96
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Memorials:Memorials may be made to the Atlantic Public Library Children’s Department or the Heritage House Good Samaritan Fund
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
James Edward "Jim" Klein of Atlantic, passed away Friday, November 20 at the Heritage House in Atlantic.

A celebration of life will be scheduled by the family at a later date, when family and friends can gather and share their love, memories and time enjoying God’s creation.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Jim’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

