James "Jim" M. Brown, 75, Fairfax, Missouri
Service:,  Celebration of Life
Name: James "Jim" M. Brown
Pronunciation: 
Age: 75
From: Fairfax, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023
Time: 11:00 A.M.
Location: Fairfax Methodist Church, Fairfax, Missouri
Visitation Location: There is no family visitation
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End:  
Memorials: Fairfax Methodist Church or Fairfax Volunteer Fire Department
Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
Cemetery: English Grove Cemetery, Fairfax.
Notes:

 www.minterfuneralchapels.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.