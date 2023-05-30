|Service:,
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|James "Jim" M. Brown
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|75
|From:
|Fairfax, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, June 3, 2023
|Time:
|11:00 A.M.
|Location:
|Fairfax Methodist Church, Fairfax, Missouri
|Visitation Location:
|There is no family visitation
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Fairfax Methodist Church or Fairfax Volunteer Fire Department
|Funeral Home:
|Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
|Cemetery:
|English Grove Cemetery, Fairfax.
|Notes:
James "Jim" M. Brown, 75, Fairfax, Missouri
Minter Funeral Chapel
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
May 30
-
May 30
-
May 30
-
May 30
-
May 30
-
May 30
-
May 31
-
Jun 1