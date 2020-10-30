Service:                         Pending Memorial 
Name:James "Jim" McCowen
Pronunciation: 
Age:83
From:Coin, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation: 
Visitation Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Coin Fire and Rescue
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Private Burial:Elmwood Cemetery in Coin
Notes:

Jim passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at his home in Coin, Iowa.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

