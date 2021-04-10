Jim O'Connor
Service:Memorial 
Name:James O'Connor
Pronunciation: 
Age:69
From:Blockton, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Time:10 AM
Location:Cummings Family Funeral Home -- Bedford, Iowa
Visitation Location:Cummings Family Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, April 12, 2021 
Visitation Start:5 PM
Visitation End:7 PM, also Tuesday morning from 9 AM to service time 
Memorials:May be directed to the family to be established  
Funeral Home:Cummings Family Funeral Home -- Bedford
Cemetery:Rose Hill Cemetery, Blockton, Iowa  
Notes:Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.cummingsfamilyfuneralhome.com under Obituaries.  

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.