|Service:
|Memorial
|Name:
|James O'Connor
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|69
|From:
|Blockton, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, April 13, 2021
|Time:
|10 AM
|Location:
|Cummings Family Funeral Home -- Bedford, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Cummings Family Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, April 12, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|5 PM
|Visitation End:
|7 PM, also Tuesday morning from 9 AM to service time
|Memorials:
|May be directed to the family to be established
|Funeral Home:
|Cummings Family Funeral Home -- Bedford
|Cemetery:
|Rose Hill Cemetery, Blockton, Iowa
|Notes:
|Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.cummingsfamilyfuneralhome.com under Obituaries.
James "Jim" O'Connor, 69, Blockton, Iowa
- Cummings Family Funeral Home
-
-
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.